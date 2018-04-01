Local Boxers Have Strong First Fights at Nationals

FORT ST JOHN, BC- A trio of impressive athletes from Fivestar Boxing Academy all had strong first fights at the 2018 Super Channel Championship.

Nick Young, Lincoln Pomeroy and Brayden Sims were all selected to be members of Team BC to compete at the championship. They were also joined by their regular full-time coach and owner of Fivestar Boxing Academy, Justin Donally.

The boys began boxing on Thursday and Friday, each having one fight each.

Nick Young fought a BC teammate and won, securing his spot in the finals. Young will fight against a Quebec fighter today at 12pm MST.

Lincoln Pomeroy also secured his spot in his weight class finals based off his victory over a Nova Scotia fighter. He will battle it out for the championship title against an Alberta fighter today at 12pm MST.

Sadly, Brayden Sims was not victorious in his first fight of the championship. Due to the single elimination style of the championship, he did not progress into the finals.

Results will follow after the finals.