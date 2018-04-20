Local hockey teams and City of Fort St. John hold fundraiser for Humboldt Broncos this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies, Fort St. John Flyers, and the North Peace Eagles will be partnering with the City this Sunday to hold a free skate and pancake breakfast to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos.

The pancake breakfast will be by donation and will see all proceeds going to the GoFundMe campaign that has been set up for the victims of the April 6th bus crash that killed 16 members of the broncos junior team.

Members of all three of the hockey teams will be on the ice at the North Peace Arena for the free skate. The skate is planned to take place between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The three teams also plan to have a spinning wheel with guaranteed prizes, a bake sale, silent auction, and a 50/50 draw if they are apple to acquire the appropriate permits.

Hockey sticks and helmets are welcome at the skate and wearing a jersey is encouraged.