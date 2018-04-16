Local hockey teams partnering with City to host Humboldt Broncos fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies, Fort St. John Flyers, and North Peace Eagles will be partnering with the City to host a pancake breakfast and skate to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos this weekend.

Members of all three hockey teams will be on the ice at the North Peace Arena for the skate, which is planned to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 22nd. Prior to the skate, there will also be a pancake breakfast by donation with the proceeds going to the GoFundMe campaign that has been set up for the victims of the April 6th crash that killed 16 members of the Broncos Junior hockey team.

The three teams are also planning on having a spinning wheel with guaranteed prizes, as well as a bake sale, silent auction, and 50/50 draw provided the teams get the appropriate permits.

Anyone wanting to skate with the teams can bring a stick and helmet, and participants are encouraged to wear their jerseys.