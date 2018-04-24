Lone Wolf Golf Club’s driving range set to open Tuesday

Taylor, B.C. – After a long winter season, Lone Wolf Golf Club is set to open its driving range on Tuesday.

After Tuesday, the driving range will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The club’s restaurant will also be open during the same hours.

Lone Wolf opened last year on April 7th. They stayed open for one week but had to close down for ten days due to a big dump of snow over Easter.

Lone Wolf would have opened on Monday as the snow was starting to leave, but flooding caused the range to remain closed. Marketing and Events Coordinator L.J. Lawson hopes that the golf course itself will open in the next week.

“It’s going to be good, its like any year. When we normally see water, we’ve seen water. its just got to melt and we’ll have the maintenance crew get out there and get ready to open.” Lawson said about the condition of the course.

Part of Lone Wolf’s plans for the summer include offering a new golf pass called the Dew Sleeper Pass. The pass costs $500 and gives you unlimited golf with a golf cart as long as you tee of before noon on a weekday. Lawson explained the pass was created for residents who work during the evenings but would still like to get on the course.

The Club will also host their annual Icebreaker Tournament on May 5th. The entrance fee for the 18 hole tournament is $30 for members and $50 dollars for non-members. Dinner and Prizes are included in the tournament.

The driving range opens Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.