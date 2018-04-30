Lone Wolf Set to open Golf Course

TAYLOR, B.C. -The Lone Wolf Golf Club is set to open their main course this Tuesday.

The first four tee times have already been booked, and much of Tuesday evening is booked as well. Lone Wolf started booking tee times to the public on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Lone Wolf Marketing and Events Coordinator LJ Lawson explained the course looks fantastic and last years grass is in beautiful condition. New Grass will not be grown until the weather is at a consistent 15 degrees.

Lone Wolf’s Driving Range opened last Tuesday, but the rest of the course was closed due to the grass being too wet. According to Lawson the course is now completely dry.

The first tee time is at 10:00 a.m.