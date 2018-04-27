Man arrested after police pursuit near Rycroft

RYCROFT, A.B. – One man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit that ended in Grande Prairie County.

At approximately 1:45 on Thursday afternoon, members of the Spirit River RCMP were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in Rycroft. After leaving the gas station, police said the man gained entry to a nearby home and stole a vehicle. Upon locating the suspect, police attempted to pull him over, causing damage to both vehicles.

Officers pursued the vehicle southbound on Highway 2, joined by backup from the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment. The suspect vehicle was eventually immobilized and the 34-year-old man from Blackfalds was arrested without incident. No one was injured during the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile the male suspect’s identity has not been released as charges are pending.