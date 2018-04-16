Man arrested following another robbery last Friday in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a business in Fort St. John, and police believe it was his second robbery in three days.

At around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, members of the Fort St John RCMP responded to report of a robbery at a local business whose name is not being disclosed by police. Officers quickly apprehended a male suspect, recovering money, cigarettes and liquor that are believed to have been taken during the robbery.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP stated that police believe the man person is also behind another robbery that occurred last Wednesday evening at Wink’s Convenience Store.

In a release, Cpl. Saunderson said the suspect is facing two counts of Robbery, two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon, and two counts of intent to commit an indictable offence with face masked. Cpl. Saunderson added that the man’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid.

The suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Thursday, April 19th.

Anyone with information about the two robberies is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787- 8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.