Man sought in Fort St. John after hold-up at Wink’s Convenience Store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are searching for a man that allegedly robbed the Wink’s Convenience Store on 100th Avenue last night.

According to S/Sgt. Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP, the robbery occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at the store, located in the 10,600 block of 100th Avenue. The male suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with orange chest zippers, a black hooded sweater, yellow work gloves, blue jeans, tan coloured hiking boots/shoes, and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information about to the incident is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.