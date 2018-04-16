Manning, Alberta man charged in connection with stabbing in Grande Prairie

CORRECTION: Cst. Melanie McIntosh stated in an email that the incident occurred on Sunday, April 15, 2018, not March 15 as indicated in the original release sent out by the RCMP.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — A 47-year-old man from the Manning, Alberta area is facing charges following an incident in Grande Prairie yesterday morning.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 15th, Mounties were called to assist EMS with a man who had been stabbed at a hotel in the northwest part of Grande Prairie. The suspect was quickly identified and arrested without incident.

The male victim, who is also 47 years old and from the Manning area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 47-year-old Rex Parenteau has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. Parenteau has been remanded in custody following a bail hearing, and is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 18th.