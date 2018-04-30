Million dollar winning 6/49 ticket sold in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Someone who bought a 6/49 ticket in Dawson Creek last week is officially $1 million richer.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, no single ticket won the main draw’s jackpot prize, though three tickets did match five out of six numbers and the bonus number for a prize of just under $102,000. One of those tickets was sold somewhere in Wastern Canada.

However, one ticket sold at a lotto retailer in Dawson Creek did match the six numbers in the guaranteed prize draw, winning the ticket holder a prize of $1,000,000. The winning 10-digit number of the million dollar-winning ticket is 10505259-04.

The winner will have one year from the April 28th draw date to claim their prize.