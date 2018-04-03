MLA Davies returning to Fort St. John Wednesday to heal from injuries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies says he’s going to be discharged from Vancouver General Hospital on Wednesday, just eight days after being seriously injured in a workplace incident in Fort St. John.

Last Tuesday, Davies was injured in an incident at Inland Concrete in Fort St. John where he has worked on and off since 1995. The Peace River North MLA explained that he was offered a four-hour morning shift while meeting with the company’s owners during the three week break of the spring session of the BC Legislature.

“As MLA, I think it was my second shift in a year,” said Davies. “ I would call it far from moonlighting.” He said that he had booked several days off to spend time with his family, and that the incident did not conflict with his duties as MLA. “This would be no different than if I were to go anywhere and get into an accident, or fall off my bike or while skiing,” clarifying that the sole difference is the involvement of Worksafe BC.

Davies said that the accident at Inland occurred while he was putting together metal concrete forms, when he was struck by a jib and chain attachment that was installed on a front-end loader. He explained that the end of the jib struck Davies on the back and drove him into one of the forms. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

When he picked up by BC Ambulance Service Paramedics, Davies was transported to the Fort St. John Hospital before being airlifted to Vancouver to receive further treatment. He said that he suffered from several cracked vertebrae, along with some issues to his kidneys.

After receiving treatment in Vancouver for the past week, Davies said that his doctors told him after lunch today that due to his rapid progress in recovering so far, he’ll be getting discharged from Vancouver General Hospital on Wednesday before flying back to Fort St. John that night. Davies added that he’ll be spending the time to heal properly at home for the next few weeks, and hopes to be back in the Legislature by next month.