More snow expected overnight in the North Peace; up to 25cm in the South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge say the North Peace could see another 5 to 10 cm before the current storm moves out the area on Tuesday.

The forecast calls for 5 to 10 cm of snow in Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. A snowfall warning remains in place for the South Peace. That region could see anywhere from 15 to 25 cm of snow in the same time period.

Advertisement

YRB’s Greg McNeil says, “Side roads are of concern as the combination of snow and warmer air temperatures cause gravel roads to become soft. Crews have been attempting to restore drainage to aid the drying of roads by use of steaming culverts and cleaning out ditches.”

For more information on area road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

We ask that everyone continue to drive according to winter conditions and watch for our crews working in the area.

Issued at 2018-04-16 22:32 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)



Current details:

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

A low pressure system over southern BC will move into Alberta overnight. Snow from this system will is expected to persist through tonight before tapering off early Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected with this storm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.