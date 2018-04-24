Mounties investigate armed robbery at Hythe hotel

HYTHE, A.B. — Members of the Beaverlodge RCMP were called out to a hotel in Hythe early Tuesday morning after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

At approximately 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Grand Marshall Inn. A man entered the establishment, pointed bear spray at staff and demanded cash from the register before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The male suspect is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’6” tall, with dark hair that had blonde highlights, and of a slim build. The man was wearing a red sweatshirt and had a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or their local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.