National Superhero Day bike rodeo at the Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its the National Super Hero Day bike rodeo on April 28th.

Kids aged two to 12 are encouraged to come to the Pomeroy Sport Centre wearing their favorite superhero outfit for a morning of family fun this Saturday. The event will have prizes and snacks for the young heroes.

The children will be challenged with an obstacle course designed to test the super skills. Whether you dress as Batman, Super Man, Iron Man or Captain America, everyone is welcome.

Children are encouraged to bring their bikes or scooters as well to do laps around the oval and let their capes flow with the wind.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m.