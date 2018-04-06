New Exhibit Opening At Peace Gallery North Tonight

FORT ST JOHN, BC- Peace Gallery North is set to be full of colour tonight for the annual group show from the Flying Colours Artists’ Association.

The opening of the show “Points of View 5” will take place tonight from 7:00-9:00 pm with light refreshments being served and live music by Quartet Intermezzo.

The Flying Colours Artists’ Association is a regional organization and community of local artists in the Peace Region.

The show, “Point of View 5” will be on display until April 28th, 2018.