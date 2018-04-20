North Peace Leisure Pool hosting Triathlon Prep course

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool is giving Fort St. John residents the opportunity to learn how to prepare for a Triathlon.

The course aims to teach correct swim strokes, longer endurance, flip turns, lane etiquette when swimming with larger groups, and safety techniques when transitioning to the other events of the race. The course will also include a pre-planned swim workout that focuses on endurance and techniques that residents will be able to do out side of class.

Advertisement

North Peace Leisure Pool Manager Karin Carlson explained the major focus of this program is to help athletes with their swimming abilities, with the second biggest focus being getting athletes comfortable with transitioning from leaving the water and getting into the biking phase of the race.

The City of Fort St. John will hold its annual Triathlon next month on May 27th, and Carlson hopes that this event will push residents into competing in the city’s race.

The only pre-requisite for this course is you must be able to swim 100 metres without stopping.

Training starts Sunday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will be the same time for the next four weeks.