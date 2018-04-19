North Peace Minor Baseball registration down 15%

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though the North Peace Minor Baseball League is set to close registration in less than week, registration numbers are so far down significantly from years past.

Baseball registration officially ends on Monday, April 23rd, and this year the league has so far seen 15 percent fewer registrations than it did last year.

Advertisement

League President Forrest Liddicoat explained that the long winter may be at fault for kids not thinking about baseball.

The outdoor season isn’t expected to start on time the way the snow has melted and teams are not expected to be on the diamonds until mid-may according to Forrest. The league has secured more indoor time at the Kids Arena Field House.

Dawson Creek will join the North Peace house league this year in the Pee-wee and Bantam-Midget division, as well Chetwynd’s team will play exhibition games against several teams in the league on weekends.

Once the house league season ends in July Forrest expects to field a competitive pee-wee teams and possibly a competitive bantam team to join Alberta baseball.