Northeast B.C. Chill win Top Guns AAA Hockey Tournament in Canmore

CANMORE, AB. – The Northeast B.C. Chill were crowned tournament champions of the Top Guns AAA Hockey Tournament in Canmore last weekend.

The Chill played four exciting games in the round robin before locking up the number four spot in the tournament and making the Semi Finals. The team started off round robin by tying the Calgary Heat Hurricanes Blue 3-3, after that the Chill would then win against the Calgary Stealth 2-0 to start the tourney 1-0-1.

Following the win the Chill would loose their next two games, a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Heat hurricanes Black and a 6-4 loss to the North Oakanagan Warriors. The team lined up with the Stealth in the semi finals, the first ranked team in the tournament. The Chill would tie the Stealth 5-5 and win in a shootout to make the finals. In the finals they would line up with the North Okanagan Warriors.

The final game was a 1-1 tie after regulation and the Chill would win again in the shootout to win the tournament.

Each member of the Chill received a gold medal and will have their names engraved on the tournament’s trophy.

Tournament MVP’s for the Chill were Luke Leuenberger and Riley Giesbrecht.