Northeast B.C. competitors off to Abbotsford for Skills Canada Provincials next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A team of competitors from Northeast B.C. are off to Abbotsford next week to compete in the 24th Annual Skills Canada Provincials.

The Peace Region team consists of students from Schools Districts 59, 60, and 81 as well as NLC students from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. The team is being joined by five teachers, two college staff, four parents, and regional coordinator Jamie Maxwell. The group qualified for the trip at the Skills Canada Regional Competition in Dawson Creek back in February.

The group will be competing in a wide range of categories, including: Aerospace Technology, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Electrical Wiring, Hairdressing, Job Search, JrSkills Gravity Vehicle, JrSkills Spaghetti Bridge, JrSkills Sumo Robot, JrSkills Wind Turbine, Photography, Public Speaking, Robotics, TV/Video Production, Welding and Workplace Safety.

The competition is happening at the Abbotsford Trade and Exhibition Centre on April 18th, and will feature over 600 competitors from around the province. After Abbotsford, the National Competition that will take place in Edmonton on June 4th and 5th.