Northeast B.C. recorded no fatal drug overdoses in February

VANCOUVER, B.C. — The BC Coroners Service has released statistics showing that the province recorded a decline in the number of fatal drug overdoses in February compared to the previous month, with the overdose crisis appearing to have largely plateaued in Northern B.C.

Preliminary data indicates that 102 B.C. residents died of a drug overdose in February. That’s 23 fewer fatalities compared to January, and 20 less than during the same month in 2017.

The overdose death rate in Northern B.C. is still far lower than in other regions across the province, as only four people died of an illicit drug overdose in the second month of 2018. All four deaths occurred in in the Northern Interior Health Services Delivery Area of Northern Health.

The Coroners Service has not released any statistics showing whether or not any of January or February’s fatal illicit drug overdose deaths had fentanyl detected, as those statistics are released quarterly.