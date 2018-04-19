Northeast B.C. team has record year at Skills Canada Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Region Skills Canada team is back in Northeast B.C. after competing at the Skills Canada Provincials in Abbotsford this week.

The team of competitors was made up of gold medalists from the Regional Skills Competition held at Northern Lights College in Dawson Creek on February 16th, in addition to eight staff and four parents.

Out of 30 the competitors from School Districts 59, 60, 81, and Northern Lights College, 15 came home with medals – making it a record year at the competition for Northeast B.C. NPSS students Liam Stregger and Jacob Van Volkenburg took home a gold medal in the Robotics competition, while their fellow classmates Ninaad Rathod and Xinkai Xu won a silver medal. Erica Thomas Schulenburg, who also studies at NPSS, took home bronze in Public Speaking.

Clearview School students Thomas Copes and Cole Van Der Linden also won gold medals in the Jr. Skills Gravity Vehicle competition, and Nathaniel Janzen did Prespatou School proud with a silver medal in the Jr. Skills Sumo Robot competition.

The Dawson Creek Secondary School’s South Peace campus can also now lay claim to five Provincial silver medallists: Matt Larden in Cabinetmaking, Cullen Swedja in Carpentry, Ethan Willms in Photography, and teammates Jordan Girard and Kris Fearon in TV/Video Production.

NLC students David Beifort and Yoshan Lavoie won and gold and bronze medal respectively in Electrical Wiring and Aerospace Technology.

Gold Medalists Beifort, Stregger, and Van Volkenburg also qualified to join Team BC to compete at the Canadian Skills Competition in Edmonton June 4th and 5th.