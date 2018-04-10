Northeast BC Predators Female Hockey players honoured at annual team awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast BC Predators Female Hockey teams hosted their annual awards banquet this past Saturday.

Predators Female Hockey consists of three teams in the Peewee, Bantam and Midget age groups.

A variety of awards was given out to team members including: season MVP, Top Defenseman, Most Sportsmanlike player, Best Defensive Forward, Top Scorer and Outstanding Leader and Dedication award.

As well, four Midget Predators in their final year received their jerseys as mementos of their minor hockey career. Kyana Watson, Ally Dancevic, Bailey Wollen, and Lynette Wiebe.

The Peewee Predators finished 5th at Female PeeWee provincials, the Bantam Predators finished 6th, and the Midget Predators finished 7th at Female Midget provincials.

Full Results Below

LB Energy Midget Predators

MVP – Hannah Piket

Top Defence Man – Bethany Connelly

Most Sportsmanlike – Ally Dancevic

Best Defensive Forward – Hannah Piket & Madison Fell

Top Scorer – Payton Bowen

Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Jordyn Larson

B-Rae Consulting Bantam Predators

MVP – Cheree Peters

Top Defence Man – Kylee Johnson

Most Sportsmanlike – Kennedy Punter

Best Defensive Forward – Bralin Willich

Top Scorer – Mikayla Loewen

Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Carlee Bennett

Glacier Glass Peewee Predators

MVP – Maria Ayre

Top Defence Man – Paige Brown

Most Sportsmanlike – Azalyn Kotak

Best Defensive Forward – Molly Hamilton

Top Scorer – Hailey Armstrong

Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Maria Ayre