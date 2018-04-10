Northeast BC Predators Female Hockey players honoured at annual team awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast BC Predators Female Hockey teams hosted their annual awards banquet this past Saturday.
Predators Female Hockey consists of three teams in the Peewee, Bantam and Midget age groups.
A variety of awards was given out to team members including: season MVP, Top Defenseman, Most Sportsmanlike player, Best Defensive Forward, Top Scorer and Outstanding Leader and Dedication award.
As well, four Midget Predators in their final year received their jerseys as mementos of their minor hockey career. Kyana Watson, Ally Dancevic, Bailey Wollen, and Lynette Wiebe.
The Peewee Predators finished 5th at Female PeeWee provincials, the Bantam Predators finished 6th, and the Midget Predators finished 7th at Female Midget provincials.
Full Results Below
LB Energy Midget Predators
- MVP – Hannah Piket
- Top Defence Man – Bethany Connelly
- Most Sportsmanlike – Ally Dancevic
- Best Defensive Forward – Hannah Piket & Madison Fell
- Top Scorer – Payton Bowen
- Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Jordyn Larson
B-Rae Consulting Bantam Predators
- MVP – Cheree Peters
- Top Defence Man – Kylee Johnson
- Most Sportsmanlike – Kennedy Punter
- Best Defensive Forward – Bralin Willich
- Top Scorer – Mikayla Loewen
- Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Carlee Bennett
Glacier Glass Peewee Predators
- MVP – Maria Ayre
- Top Defence Man – Paige Brown
- Most Sportsmanlike – Azalyn Kotak
- Best Defensive Forward – Molly Hamilton
- Top Scorer – Hailey Armstrong
- Outstanding Leadership & Dedication – Maria Ayre