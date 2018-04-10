NPSS Senior Girls Soccer team goes 2-2 at UBC tournament

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The NPSS Senior Girls soccer team held their own at their first tournament of the season last weekend.

The team played in the 2018 UBC High School Soccer Tournament in Vancouver and finished 11th out of 16 teams. In their first game against the Sardis Falcons from Chilliwack, NPSS fell 0-3. The Tamanawis Wildcats from Surrey also locked the girls out of a win, beating NPSS 1-0.

The North Peace girls struck back in their third game of the tournament beating out the Fleetwood Park Dragons from Surrey. The girls beat the Dragons by the score of 1-0. with a Senior player Jaime Mcpherson scored the lone tally.

Finally in game four, the team laid on the heat securing a 6-2 victory over Saanich-based Brentwood College. Mcpherson displayed her skills with an impressive three goals, while Maelynne Wan, Jayden Gorsic and Claire Turner all scored one goal each in the win.

MVPs of each of the four games were: Jaime Mcpherson, Leigh Hedges, Kenzie Chilcot and Teagan Clement.