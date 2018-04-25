Olympian coming to Bert Ambrose to celebrate completion of Classroom Champions program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Olympian Alysia Rissling will be at Bert Ambrose Elementary School tomorrow to celebrate the student’s completion of the Classroom Champions program.

Rissling’s two-woman bobsled team placed sixth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Rissling also won her first World Cup bronze medal at the PyeongChang 2018 test event earlier this year.

The program pairs teachers with Canadian and U.S. Olympians, as well as Paralympians who use video lessons and live video chats to engage students and encourage them to recognize their potential, set goals and dream big. Classroom Champions is the first program of its kind to bring elite athletes into schools in hopes to make students, families, classrooms and mentors better to build strong communities today.

Classroom Champions have increased the availability of the program by offering more chances to join with scholarships and self-funded routes.

The Classroom Champions ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. and go until 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ambrose.