Overland Flood Alert issued in Rycroft, Grande Prairie sees arterial road flooded

RYCROFT, A.B. — The Alberta Emergency Management Agency has issued an Overland Flood Alert in the Village of Rycroft.

The alert has been issued due to a large amount of water travelling over land because of melting snow, which has caused localized flooding in low-lying areas. In a series of posts on its Facebook page, the Village said that it was monitoring water levels on the east side of town. Roadblocks were placed at the intersections of 45 Ave. and Hwy. 2, 44 St. and 45 Ave., and 47 St. and 47 Ave.

As of 11:00 p.m. Sunday, were receding, but are expected to rise again Monday as temperatures rise. Residents are being asked to keep away from streams and drainage channels, and to do what they can to minimize the amount of water in the sewage system.

Other communities in the Alberta Peace are also experiencing issues with melting snow. 2DayFM in Grande Prairie is reporting that the melting snow lead to flooding along 116 Street on Sunday afternoon. Both sides of the road north of 95 Avenue were heavily inundated as temperatures broke the eight degree mark for the fourth day in a row. Several vehicles had to be towed off of the flooded road.

With files from 2DayFM Grande Prairie: https://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/38292/flooding-on-116-street/