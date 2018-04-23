Pancake Breakfast for Humboldt Broncos raises more than expected

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies, Fort St. John Flyers, North Peace Eagles and the Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers held a by-donation pancake breakfast Sunday to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

According to Huskies President Mike Bacso, the team was overwhelmed with how many residents came to support the event. Over 50 members of the four teams were out skating with and serving up breakfast for residents.

Bacso estimated that 90 percent of kids on the ice skating were wearing jerseys to show support for the Humboldt Broncos.

Money was raised through the pancake breakfast as well as a bake sale, 50/50 draw, and silent auction. The pancake breakfast was by donation so whether you donated two dollars or $200 you were entitled to eat.

Though the final tally isn’t in yet, Bacso estimates that the four teams raised over $10,000.