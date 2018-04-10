Philippine Consul General and team visiting Fort St. John this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A team from the Philippines consulate in Vancouver, including Consul General Niel Ferrer, will be in Fort St. John this week to provide outreach services for members of the local Filipino community.

The first event is taking place on Wednesday, April 11th at Employment Connections, located at Unit 101, 9907 99 Ave. The Philippine Overseas Labor Office will be putting on the information session for Filipinos employed in the area on a temporary basis on renewing their OWWA memberships, and allowing any Philippines nationals who are planning to vacation in the Philippines while working Canada to get an Overseas Employment Certificate. S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Program Assistant Janis Nual explained that the OEC is required by Filipinos working overseas who are not permanent residents upon re-entering the country.

Advertisement

On April 12th and 13th, consulate staff will offering consular services for all Filipinos who are temporary or permanent residents of Canada living in the North Peace to renew their passports, register as overseas voters, obtain the services of a Notary, or to re-acquire Philippine citizenship and dual citizenship. The consular services will be provided at the Stonebridge Hotel from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days, and again at S.U.C.C.E.S.S., located at Unit 209, 10142 101 Ave, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday the 14th.

For more information about the outreach program, visit the Facebook event’s page.