Police have no new details about disappearance of John Banky

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The RCMP have not released any new details into the disappearance of a Charlie Lake man whose house burned to the ground the same night he was last seen.

North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said this morning that police will not be releasing any more information about their investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old John Banky, who has not been seen since a fire occurred at his home on Hannaford Road in the Charlie Lake area. The RCMP were called out to a report of a fire at Banky’s home at around 3:15 a.m. on March 30th.

Advertisement

Police said that Banky was not found at the home, but that his late model red Toyota Tundra pickup was found on fire on the road heading to Lakepoint Golf and Country Club at around 6:30 that same morning. Friends of Banky’s concerned for his well-being began posting over the Easter long weekend asking whether Banky had turned up over the weekend. A Facebook said that Bank’y dog had turned up on the morning of Monday, April 2nd, though that hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been near the scene of either fire, in the Highway 29/Hannaford Road area or along the Golf Course Road on March 30, 2018 between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.