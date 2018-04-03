Police looking for owners of recovered property stolen from Charlie Lake last summer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of property that was stolen during a string of break and enters in the Charlie Lake area last summer.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP, police investigated numerous break and enters in the Charlie Lake area that occurred in the summer of 2017. She said that during their investigation, police recovered property that is believed to have been stolen during the thefts.

Advertisement

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with six offences last June in connection with a number of break and enters in the area. Cpl. Saunderson explained in a release that while much of the stolen property has been returned police still have some items, including a smaller-sized motorcycle, that they would like to return to their rightful owners.

Local residents that are missing a motorbike or any other property that they think they could identify are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8140.