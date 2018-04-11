Pomeroy Hotel hosting fundraiser for victims of Humboldt Broncos tragedy tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John will be hosting a fundraiser for victims of last Friday’s crash of the Humboldt Broncos team bus that resulted in the deaths of 15 members of the team.

The fundraiser is being hosted jointly by the Pomeroy Hotel, Chances Gaming Centre, and 100.1 Moose FM. The date of the fundraiser has been chosen to coincide with a Jersey Day idea that was started by a group of Langley hockey moms over the weekend.

The communities of Fort St. John, Taylor, and Dawson Creek have all lowered flags at their municipal halls in memory of the victims. Fort St. John city councillors and staff wore jerseys at Monday afternoon’s council meeting as a show of support, and will again be donning their jerseys tomorrow. The City will also be honouring the team on Thursday, April 12th, by illuminating the Pomeroy Sport Centre in green and gold – the Broncos’ team colours – from Wednesday evening until Friday morning.

Moose FM will be broadcasting Live on Location at the Pomeroy Hotel from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and from noon to 6:00 at Chances Casino. Anyone that donates $100 will get $25 in casino credits at Chances, while a donation of $500 will earn a $100 credit.