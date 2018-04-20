UPDATED: Power outages near City Hall in Fort St. John and in Dawson Creek

UPDATE 10:05 a.m: BC Hydro says that crews are currently on site to get power restored in Fort St. John. Hydro said on its website that a cable fault caused the power outage, and that crews anticipate having power restored by 3:00 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A power outage has left a number of Fort St. John residents in the dark this morning.

Advertisement

According to BC Hydro’s website, the outage occurred at around 6:50 Friday morning. The outage is affecting 74 customers between 100th and 98th Streets, and between 106th and 107th Avenues. BC Hydro says that crews have been assigned to restore the power outage, though there’s currently no estimate on when power will be restored. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Another outage is affecting ten customers in Dawson Creek. That outage occurred ten minutes before the outage in the Energetic City, and Hydro crews are anticipated to arrive on the scene at 8:00 to begin repairs. The cause of that outage is also under investigation.