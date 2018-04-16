Province accepting comments on proposed conservancy near Halfway River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government said today that it will be accepting comments from the public on the proposed new Tsaa Nuna conservancy, located next to the Halfwat River First Nation, until May 25th.

The proposed Tsaa Nuna conservancy is located 65 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John and 35 kilometres northeast of Butler Ridge Provincial Park, and would cover an area of 5,975 hectares along the southern shore of Halfway River.

The conservancy is intended to protect the high cultural values and wildlife habitats of the area. The land within the proposed conservancy is of historic and continuing significance for the practice of Treaty Rights by members of the Halfway River First Nation.

Last March, the Province and the First Nation signed an agreement which included that the two parties work together to recommend that a conservancy be established in an area of high cultural significance to the community. The Province is seeking to understand how this proposal may impact third parties and the public.

An open house will be held on Wednesday, April 25, in Room 202 at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m..

Written comments can also be mailed or emailed to:

Comments will be accepted until May 25th.