Province spending $2 million to create Caribou Habitat Restoration Fund

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson announced today that the Province is granting $2 million to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help with caribou habitat restoration.

The government will be creating a comprehensive caribou recovery program that includes engagement with Indigenous communities, industry, recreationalists and the public. The program is intended to conserve and recover populations of the 54 caribou herds in B.C.

“There were about 40,000 caribou in B.C. in the early 1900s. Today, there are only about 19,000 caribou left,” said Donaldson. “We need to do whatever we can to help enhance and recover caribou habitat to rebuild the numbers of this iconic species.”

Since its inception in 1981, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation has invested over $170 million in grant money to more than 2,500 conservation projects in B.C., with the goal to restore, maintain or enhance native fish and wildlife populations and habitats.