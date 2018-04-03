RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating fires and disappearance of John Banky

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have confirmed they are investigating a suspicious house fire and the disappearance of John Banky.

Family member had been sharing posts on social media over the Easter Long Weekend that the house belonging to Banky had been destroyed by fire. The RCMP started their investigation into the fire on March 30 at 3:16 a.m. The home is located on the Hannaford Road in Charlie Lake.

Then only three hours later, a report was received by the RCMP that the vehicle owned by Banky was on fire on the Golf Course Road.

The North District Major Crimes Unit with assistance from the Fort St. John Detachment, Forensic Specialists, North District Regional GIS, and Police Dog Services are continuing the investigation into the suspicious fires and the unknown whereabouts of 55 year old John Banky. John is described as 5’9 tall (175 cm), 190 lbs (86 kgs), Hazel eyes, and red hair.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the area of either fire scene, Highway 29/Hannaford Road or Golf Course Road on March 30, 2018 between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The RCMP said no further information will be released at this time, to protect the integrity of the investigation.