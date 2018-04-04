Registration is open for Mother’s Day Walk/Run

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the annual FSJ Rotary Mother’s Day Run and Walk.

The Run and Walk will take place on Mother’s Day, May 13th, 2018 and will feature a pancake breakfast and activities for kids.

This year’s event will have a 5k and 10k race as well as a Kids’ Dash and a Kids’ 1k race.

The 5k Run/Walk is $20 per person while the 10k run is $25.

Regristration is open at https://www.strideandglide.ca/event-clinic-registrations?eventId=200&controller=event&task=individualRegister