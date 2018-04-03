Registration Is Underway For The 56th Annual FSJ Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

FORT ST JOHN, BC- Registration is now underway for the 56th Annual Fort St John Oilmen’s Golf Tournament.

The tournament is being limited to 192 entries (12 flights) and each player is guaranteed 45 holes with Match Play and Best Ball.

The 56th Annual Golf tournament will take place at Lakepoint Golf Course from June 6th-9th.

The event will feature a bbq, horse races, a dinner-dance and reverse draw, and breakfast each morning.

As well, there is limited complimentary camping available at Lakepoint Golf Course.

Registration closes on April 4th, 2018.

Registration is available at https://fsjpa.wildapricot.org/Golf-Tournament.