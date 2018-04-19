Residents honoured at 11th Annual Fort St. John Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Lido Theatre was packed to the rafters on Thursday night for the 11th Annual Fort St. John Community Awards.

The winners were selected after nominations were sent in to the City in February and March. A four-member panel consisting of Pool Manager Karin Carlson and Councillors Gord Klassen, Trevor Bolin, and Larry Evans then rated each of the nominees to choose the eventual winner.

The evening began with one of two acoustic performances by local firefighter and CBC Searchlight Top 100 finalist Adam Wynn, before the Crystal Cup Organizing Committee spoke to the audience about the incredible showing from the community in support of the Crystal Cup, which has been held on Charlie Lake every year since 2012.

The Literacy Award was the first of the evening’s awards to be presented, which was given out to Kim Boettcher. Boettcher wasn’t at the gala so the award was accepted on behalf by her friend Jane Drew.

The Cultural award was presented to Catherine Ruddell. Ruddell was unable to attend the gala as she is currently in Italy, so her sister accepted the award on her behalf.

The Youth Award was presented to Hunter Faminow who kept his acceptance speech short and sweet.

“I don’t have a fancy speech, so keep volunteering it’s good for the community, youth really matters.”

After a brief intermission that included another acoustic set from Wynn, Grey Cup winner and former CFL All Star Doug Petersen delivered the evening’s keynote address.

After Petersen’s speech, the Recreation Award was the next to be given out, with the winners being none other than the event’s opening speakers – the Crystal Cup Organizing Committee.

28 residents were nominated for the Humanitarian Award, which was awarded to Kim Wilson and the rest of the North Peace Seniors Housing Society.

Mayor Lori Ackerman was on hand to present the Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award, with Adam Reaburn being named as this year’s recipient. Mayor Ackerman concluded the event by thanking each and every member of the community for their contributions. Referencing both Faminow’s speech and a talk delivered by a guest speaker at the Community Development Institute’s guest speaker series, Ackerman spoke about the importance of youth in the Energetic City.

“One of the ways to kill your community is forget the youth. We will always remember”