Rotary Clubs present City with $20,000 for Spray Park

By
Chris Newton
-
Fort St. John's Community Services GM Wally Ferris and Acting Mayor Lilia Hansen are presented with a cheque from both the Fort St. John Rotary Club and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St. john for upgrades to the Rotary Spray Park. Photo by Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s two Rotary Clubs gave officials from the City of Fort St. John with a big cheque for the cost of building a new Spray Park today.

Acting Mayor Lilia Hansen and General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris both attended the Fort St. John Rotary Club’s meeting today to receive a cheque for $20,000. Both Clubs raised the money over the last year through a number of fundraisers, including the Mega Lottery.

Coming up next month, the Rotary Club’s Mother’s Day Run will once again be taking place on Mother’s Day. The Run and Walk will take place on May 13th and will feature a pancake breakfast and activities for kids.

This year’s event will have a 5k and 10k race as well as a Kids’ Dash and a Kids’ 1k race.

The 5k Run/Walk is $20 per person while the 10k run is $25.

Regristration is open at https://www.strideandglide.ca/event-clinic-registrations?eventId=200&controller=event&task=individualRegister

