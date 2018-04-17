Saskatchewan premier says his province will also table oil ban bill

EDMONTON, A.B. — Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan will join Alberta in a fight with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by introducing its own legislation on oil exports.

Premier Scott Moe has announced on Twitter that his government will bring in a bill in the coming days that could result in less oil moving to British Columbia.

In the coming days, we’ll be introducing legislation to join Alberta in restricting oil exports to BC. If fuel tanks in British Columbia start to run dry because Alberta has turned the taps off, it won’t be Saskatchewan filling them up.#skpoli #ableg #bcpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/zj3lZvfFld — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 17, 2018

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s government introduced legislation on Monday that would give the province power to unilaterally reduce exports of oil and natural gas.

Moe says in his tweet that if fuel tanks start running dry on the West Coast, Saskatchewan won’t be stepping in to fill them up.

Alberta and B.C. have been at odds over the Trans Mountain project, which was federally approved in 2016 but has been hamstrung by court challenges and permit delays in B.C.

Alberta says the expansion is critical to reduce bottlenecks that cost Canada $40 million a day in lost revenue, but B.C. says it remains concerned about potential oil spills on its waterways and coastline.