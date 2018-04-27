Several new wildfires burning near Fort St. John

UPDATE: Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that the BC Wildfire Service is aware of the fire burning west of Fort St. John, which is a registered Category 3 fire. Reynolds said that crews have been assigned to the group of fires burning near Cecil Lake. She said that none of the confirmed fires are greater than one hectare in size.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is reporting several new wildfires are burning near Fort St. John.

According to the Wildfire Service website, there are four new wildfires burning along the Cecil Lake Road less than 10 kilometres from the Energetic City in a cluster on the far side of the Beatton River. The largest of the fires is 0.9 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service has not confirmed the cause of another large plume of smoke that appeared west of Fort St. John near lunchtime Friday. That fire, which could be a Category 3 controlled burn, appears to have its source near the south end of the 277 Road south of Charlie Lake.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.