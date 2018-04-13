Site C workforce saw large jump in local workers in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released the February employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project, which shows the dam’s workforce rose above 2,000 workers for the first time since last fall.

In February, there were 2,086 workers directly employed on the Site C project in some capacity. The number of contractors on site jumped by 362 compared to January, while the number of engineers and project team members fell by 19. The contractor workforce totalled 1,557, a number not seen since October 2017.

The number of B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors jumped from 983 to 1,309, making up 84 percent of contractors – an increase of two percent compared to January. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors increased by 221, from 421 to 642. PRRD resident contractors jumped from 35 percent to 41 percent of the contractor workforce.

Looking at rest of the statistics provided by Hydro shows that there were four temporary foreign workers employed at Site C during the month. There were also 17 apprentices, more than double the number from January, along with 269 women and 190 Indigenous workers.