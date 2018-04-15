South Peace could receive 15 to 25cm of snow by Tuesday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. The region could see 15 to 25 cm of snow by Tuesday.

A Pacific disturbance will bring snow to the South Peace starting Sunday evening. The snow could continue until Monday night when the snow will taper off to flurries. Southern parts of the region will receive the most snow.

See the full weather warning below:

4:14 PM PDT Sunday 15 April 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

A Pacific disturbance will give snow to BC South Peace River starting this evening. The snow will persist into Monday night and is expected to taper off to a few flurries early Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected with higher amounts over the southern sections.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.