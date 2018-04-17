South Peace still under a snowfall warning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada for the South Peace remains in effect this morning.

Meteorologists say that a low pressure system over Southern B.C. spread significant snow to the South BC Peace region last night. An additional 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall before the snow tapers off later this morning as the low moves into Alberta and weakens.

Advertisement

There has been approximately 11 cm of snow since Mon 10:00 at “Fort St. John Airport” #BCStorm — WX Fort St. John (@wc_ftstjohn) April 17, 2018

Environment Canada data at the North Peace Airport shows that between Monday at 10:00 a.m. and just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, roughly 11 centimetres of snow has fallen at the North Peace Airport weather station. The forecast is calling for a total of between 15 and 25 centimetres to fall south of the Peace River, with even more snow expected over southern sections near Tumbler Ridge.

Motorists are being cautioned to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.