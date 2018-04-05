Spark Women’s Leadership Conference early bird registration closes next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — While the 5th Annual Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference isn’t set to take place until next month, early bird registration will be closing early next week.

The Conference is taking place May 9th and 10th at the Pomeroy Hotel in Fort St. John, and is designed to help women in the Peace Region learn new professional development skills. The conference program is aimed at any female that is working, managing, or leading in a small and large business, municipal, provincial or federal government, education, tourism and hospitality, energy sector, or home based businesses.

Advertisement

Four concurrent sessions, five plenary sessions, two panels, a keynote, and a lot more is planned for this year at the Fort St John Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

Some of the program sessions include:

Success Energy Equation

Women In Leadership

Navigating Change in a Disruptive World

Dealing with your unconscious bias to become a diversity champion

Everyday Leadership

Managing Uncertainty – How to Stay Grounded

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Building Team During Time of Uncertainty

Its Your Space- OWN it!

Your ‘One Key Idea’

How Big is Your BUT

Being Beat vs Losing

Early bird registrations are being accepted online at www.sharingthespark.com and end on April 9th.