FORT ST JOHN, BC- The North Peace Secondary School Athletics Department is about to kick into gear for the upcoming spring sports season.

Currently, the badminton and rugby teams are practising and preparing for upcoming competitions that begin later this month.

As well, try-outs are set to kick off for track and field and this weekend the girl’s high school soccer team is in Vancouver for the UBC High School Tournament which will be their first meet of the season.