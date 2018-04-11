Spring dump of snow causing chaos on Peace Region roads

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A mid-spring dump of snow is causing minor chaos on Peace Region highways this morning.

Some time before 6:30 this morning, a logging truck and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Highway 97 and the East Bypass Road. The RCMP say that no one was injured in the crash, which has closed one northbound lane of the road at the intersection. There’s no word on what caused that crash.

A member of the RCMP also confirmed that another collision occurred on the Alaska Highway at the turnoff to the Halfway River First Nation near Wonowon. The officer said that there are no reports of injuries in that crash, which also involved several vehicles.

Environment Canada data shows that 4.8 centimetres of snow fell at the North Peace Airport weather station on Tuesday. Meteorologist Cindy Yu said the forecast is calling for a 40 percent chance of flurries in Fort St. John through Wednesday afternoon, with a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

As for when spring will finally arrive in the Peace, Yu said that a warm front is expected to move over the region by the weekend, with daytime highs of eight to nine degrees bringing temperatures back to the seasonal mark. However, she said that the La Nina pattern is expected to persist bringing cooler than normal weather for the rest of April.