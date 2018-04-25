Spring Rocks Fundraiser at the FSJ Curling Club

The Fort St. John Curling Club presents the Spring Rocks Fundraiser. On Saturday, May 12, enjoy a dinner and dance with auction items all in support of the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Funds from the event will go to support the purchase of new curling rocks for the club before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Advertisement

Tickets are only $50 per person and only 200 tickets are available. Your ticket includes dinner and the dance with music from Morgan McGowan and Company Band.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Buy your tickets in person at Systems Sound Source or right here on Energetictickets.ca

For more information about the event, contact Connie at 250-262-6610