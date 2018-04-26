Stage North Theatre Society’s latest production opens tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society is set to bring Fort St. John their latest production. “Mary’s Wedding” opens tonight at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The play takes place the night before Mary’s Wedding in 1920. The play journeys through Mary’s dream, her past, and the moment she meets her first love Charlie before he volunteers for World War One. Charlie’s side of the story takes place in the trenches along side his mentor and sergeant. The play is as much about history as it is about romance.

Emry Mika, who would be best remembered for her roles in the Stage North Theatre Society’s productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde, plays the roles of Mary, as well as Charlie’s mentor the Sergeant. Charlie will be played by Cody MacGillivray who is best remembered for his role as the fed ex guy in the Stage North Theatre society’s production of Legally Blonde.

The cost of admission for “Mary’s Wedding” is $25 for adults, and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets will be sold at the box office one hour prior to the event

“Mary’s Wedding” runs from April 26th – April 28th and curtains open at 7:30 p.m.