State of emergency issued for the Village of Hythe

HYTHE, A.B. – The Village of Hythe has issued a local state of emergency due to overland flooding.

The Village Council issued the declaration Friday evening and said crews are monitoring the situation and the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership coordination centre is assisting with and monitoring the situation.

Extensive flooding in the West Industrial Area and the Willowgrove mobile home subdivision in Hythe has resulted in a State of Local Emergency being declared by Village Council.

Pumping activity is underway to alleviate flooding in the Village and in Sexsmith.

Flooding is occurring in two local communities and the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership continues its activation to provide assistance: https://t.co/kjYTcmMw79 pic.twitter.com/ZomSHy0WHZ — CityofGrandePrairie (@CityofGP) April 28, 2018

Parents are asked to keep their children away from high-pressure hoses being used for pumping, from creeks and other areas where water has amassed. Sandbagging is occurring in priority areas in Sexsmith.

Rapidly melting snow is causing flooding in Hythe and Sexsmith, resulting in the closure of several local roads. Motorists are urged to obey road closure signage and follow the direction of local authorities.

Crews are on site in both communities and the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Operations Centre is activated and is monitoring the situation in both municipalities.

Sandbags will be available for residents at the Sexsmith Public Works location at 10530-95 Ave.

The bridge on Township 722 west of Happy Trails RV has been closed. Township 722 will be closed between 116 St. and RR70 to local traffic only.

Residents and motorists travelling through the area are asked to follow the directions of local authorities and avoid any flooded areas.

For updates on the alert, you can visit www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca