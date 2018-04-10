Taylor fire crews called to modular home fire on Sunday

TAYLOR, B.C. — Fire crews in Taylor had a busy Sunday afternoon after a modular home caught fire.

Fire Chief Edward Albury said that crews were called out to the fire at a home in the 10,400 block of 103rd St. in Taylor at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday. Albury explained that the home’s occupants, who might possibly be tenants, were not home at the time the fire started. A bystander was said to have noticed flames coming from the home and banged on the front door to alert the residents before calling the fire department.

Upon the arrival of fire crews, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Albury gave kudos to his team of volunteer firefighters in getting the blaze under control quickly. Despite the solid efforts of fire crews, the modular home is essentially a total loss. Albury estimated that the home suffered at least $150,000 in damage.

Albury was not able to say what caused the fire, adding that the fire department’s investigation is still underway.